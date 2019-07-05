The share capital of BioPorto A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 July 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 165,687,798 shares (DKK 165,687,798) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,256,577 shares (DKK 9,256,577) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 174,944,375 shares (DKK 174,944,375) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.97 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730816