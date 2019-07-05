TTC Protocol: With recent progress, TTC is marching into DeFi service

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / With previous success of development, TTC recently launched its roadmap for the third quarter of 2019, meanwhile they have been building a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) service, which is a transparent and efficient decentralized finance system?-?in order to make TTC an even more broadly used and commercialized, yet stable, blockchain platform.

Meanwhile, with the birth and launch of these new DeFi services, a new TST-20 token will be created. It will be used to govern the whole system and to pay for the service fee when needed. The issuance of this new TST-20 token is in its final stage and the whitepaper will be released publicly in the near future.

"We believe a development of a financial system improves the efficiency of resource allocation, making a solid foundation for a more profound ecosystem to grow on top of. For the same reason, the above decentralized finance system will reinforce the efficiency, stability and usability of the TTC platform. Ultimately, it will lead to a more powerful and stable token economy." said by the founder of TTC, Brian Cheong.

In June, an airdrop held by TTC turned out to be a blast, attracting 124,585 participants with a result of over 200,000 new TTC account opened. TTC now has a total 141,735 active accounts opened in its wallet "TTC Connect" so far.

According to its roadmap, the white paper and website of the DeFi service expected to be released in July and the open testing plan to happen in August, meanwhile, the Acorn protocol official main network will be open tested in July and the official launch will be expected in August.

