On 14 June, BCI announced that its EBITDA guidance from Iron Valley for FY19 is now right at the top of the range of prior expectations. During the first nine months of the year, BCI's EBITDA from Iron Valley was A$6.0m from 5.5Mt of material shipped (ie A$1.09 per tonne). In the light of the continued strength of the iron ore price in the aftermath of the Brazilian tailings dams' disasters, it has now revised its guidance for the full year from A$6-12m to A$11-12m (or c A$1.57 per tonne, given our FY19 production estimates), implying EBITDA of A$5-6m (or c A$2.66-3.19/t) in Q419 alone. As a result, we have upgraded our EBITDA forecasts for BCI's Iron Valley stream of income for FY19 and FY20. Consistent with the strong iron ore price environment, between March and May, BCI's cash position declined by only A$0.6m, despite continued investment into Mardie.

