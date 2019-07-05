We design and build bespoke cash management and FX risk hedging solutions for companies of any size.

Our ambition was to build a digital platform for corporates that offers advisory and execution, all with a high level of automation.

We're re-building corporate finance from the ground up with our proprietary technology.

Company: NEO CAPITAL MARKETS SV, SA Headquarters Address: Calle Urgell 143 Planta 6-2a Barcelona 08036 Spain Main Telephone: +34 938 538 638 Website: www.getneo.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Finance Key Executives: CEO: Laurent Descout CPO: Emmanuel Anton Head Legal: Nuria Molet Public Relations Contact: Laurent Descout Phone: +34 938 538 638 Email: press@getneo.com

