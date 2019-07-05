Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 8, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_1910 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-10-16 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-10-16 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012853919 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 1910 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.