Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy has placed the Australian and Vietnamese solar markets side by side and found the Southeast Asian country left its rival trailing in terms of commissioned utility scale PV capacity. A staggering 4.46 GW of connected PV capacity in Vietnam at the end of June came as a surprise to many.From pv magazine Australia. As developers scrambled to meet the end of June deadline to tap a generous feed-in tariff scheme, Vietnam saw unprecedented activity in its utility scale solar market, with multi gigawatts of PV capacity connected to the grid. While Australia and Vietnam ...

