Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 10, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_1910_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-10-16 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-10-14 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012853919 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 1910 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.