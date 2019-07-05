sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,76 Euro		-0,18
-0,69 %
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,36
25,877
14:25
25,38
25,82
14:25
05.07.2019 | 13:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 5

Ashtead Group plc

5thJuly 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 4 July 2019 it made the annual awards for 2019 to 212 senior executives under its Performance Share Plan ("PSP").

Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each, which for the directors ordinarily vest on the fifth anniversary of grant for awards made in and after 2017. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award
Brendan Horgan
70,600
Michael Pratt
30,550

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the awards made to its executive directors in July 2016 vested on 4 July 2019.

As a result of the vesting of the 2016 award the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares received
Brendan Horgan
93,584
Michael Pratt
34,995

Brendan Horgan and Michael Pratt sold 46,792 and 16,448 ordinary 10p shares respectively on 4 July 2019 at 2320p per share to fund the tax payable on the exercise and retained the balance of the shares.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p sharesPercentage of issued Share capital*
Brendan Horgan
400,8840.09
Michael Pratt
271,0860.06

*Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta