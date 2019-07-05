LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Hires Integral Wealth Securities

VANCOUVER,BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) ("Loop" or "the Company") today announced that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies.

Rob Anson, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented: "With Integral's wealth of experience in the capital markets, we are very excited to start working with Taylor Davidson and his team".

Integral will trade securities of Loop on the TSX.V with the objective of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, Loop will pay Integral a monthly fee of $6,000, plus applicable taxes, payable monthly in advance. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have, or may acquire, a direct interest in the securities of Loop. Loop and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The agreement will have an initial term of twelve months, however Loop will have an option to terminate, provided written notice at least 7 days prior to the 180th day of term. Following the initial term, Loop may terminate the agreement on 30 days' written notice.

About Integral:

Established in 2003, Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a private, independent, IIROC-licenced investment dealer headquartered in Toronto. The firm operates from seven offices, including Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. The firm's capital markets group, Integral Capital Markets, has established capabilities in market making, energy banking and private capital solutions. Integral's private client group is comprised of experienced advisors who provide sophisticated wealth management solutions to affluent individuals and families.

See more at: http://www.integralwealth.com/

AboutLoop:

Loop offers a simple solution to seamlessly connect insights across all channels, optimizing operational efficiencies and profitability. The Loop Platform has been architected for large scale deployment and provides unparalleled insights and sales intelligence. Loop's technology will quickly disrupt the way data is being collected, analyzed and actioned for the physical brick and mortar retailers and brands.

Loop is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

For more information, please contact: Loop Insights Inc. CHF Capital Markets Website: https://www.loopinsights.ai/ Soy Garipoglu, Manager, IR Cathy Hume, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: 778-990-8985 T: 416-868-1079 x 231 Twitter: @LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ca E: cathy@chfir.com LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

ForwardLooking Statements/Information:

This news release containscertain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information,including statements regarding Loop's business and technology; the ability ofLoop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the developmentof Loop's technology; and the viability of Loop's business model. Such forward-lookingstatements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which arebeyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions,industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stockmarket volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internaland external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in itsforward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors andassumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Thosefactors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Suchforward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or eventsand cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated,anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers arecautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as noassurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity orachievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release aremade as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicablelaw, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise anyof the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of newinformation, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statementscontained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative.There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of itsproposed objectives.

Neitherthe TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term isdefined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility forthe adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LOOP Insights Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550896/LOOP-Insights-Hires-Integral-Wealth-Securities