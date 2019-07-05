Enterprises are increasingly adopting travel and expense management mobile applications to stay connected around the clock via mobile devices. Mobile devices are also used by enterprises to verify the services offered by travel agents such as booking and cancellation and departure information. Thus, various enterprises are offering travel and expense management software with mobile apps to cater to market demand. Moreover, this solution stores and syncs data in real time, thus giving employees the freedom to manage expenses from any location. These features and functionalities will lead to an increase in demand for travel and expense management software during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by deployment (SaaS-based and on-premises) and component (travel management software, and expense management software) and geography (Americas, APAC and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005046/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global travel and expense management software market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global travel and expense management software market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Certify, Chrome River Technologies, Expensify, Infor and SAP (Concur) competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Currently, various small and medium-sized enterprises are adopting travel and expense management software to manage their employee expenses efficiently. This is primarily due to the increased penetration of SaaS-based travel and expense management software. The incorporation of SaaS enables SMEs to use travel and expense management software at a low cost, also enabling enterprises to make optimal decisions across business operations," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five Travel and Expense Management Software market vendors

Certify

The company runs its operations through two segments, Product and Services. Its offerings include Certify Payments, which is a software that allows end-user companies to speed up employee expense reimbursement processing.

Chrome River Technologies

The company runs its operations through four segments Expense, Invoice, Audit, and Analytics. The company's key offering includes the Chrome River Expense, which is a mobile web solution that provides superior user experience across all devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. This is built on a powerful and flexible configurable business rules engine to address complex policies. It also supports complex international tax jurisdictions such as Value Added Tax (VAT), Goods and Services Tax (GST), provincial sales tax (PST), harmonized sales tax (HST), and fringe benefit tax (FBT).

Expensify

Expensify runs its operations through the Products segment. The company offers two products Expenses and Travel. The former automates the entire receipt and expense claim process, and the latter partners with the industry's top travel platforms so that enterprises can manage their travel efficiently.

Infor

The company runs its operations through three segments, License, Maintenance, and Consulting. Its offerings include Infor Expense Management and Infor Expense Management SaaS.

SAP (Concur)

The company runs its operations through two segments, Applications, Technology, and Services, and SAP Business Network. Its offerings include the SAP Concur, which is a travel and expense management software. The product range comprises Time Travel, Concur Travel Request, Concur Expense, and Travel.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Travel Technologies Market The market research study identifies Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport as the leading players in the global travel technologies market.

Global Transport Management System Market The market research study identifies Descartes, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, and SAP as the leading players in the global transport management system.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com