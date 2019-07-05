Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

U.S. Approval of Cannabis is on the Rise

More Americans are becoming comfortable with cannabis and CBD-related products.

After all, according to The General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 61% of those surveyed support legalization. That's up from 57% in 2016. A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

It's also part of the reason retailers are aggressively marketing CBD.

DSW for example, has been running tests in its stores with CBD, announcing plans to expand such products to nearly 100 stores. Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019. The Vitamin Shoppe announced it will sell CBD products. Abercrombie & Fitch just partnered with Green Growth Brands to sell CBD body care products.

Even Kroger just announced it would sell CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores.

Companies like Green Growth Brands have now opened more than 50 Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy shops across the U.S. The company anticipates opening more than 200 such shops by the end of 2019. "This rapid rollout across the U.S. is truly unprecedented," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We expect to open over 200 shops this year and are confident that we are building one of the largest and most valuable distribution networks for CBD."

Better, analysts at Piper Jaffray believe the CBD market alone could be worth up to $100 billion. All as people around the world wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues.

Cannabis and CBD are Beneficiaries of the 2020 Race to The White House

In addition, cannabis is quickly becoming one of the top platforms for 2020 presidential candidates. For example, President Trump said he would support bipartisan efforts in Congress to ease the federal ban on marijuana. Part of the reason for that is the current ban has created sizable conflict with states that have legalized its use in some form. Newer legislation now seeks to ensure that states have the right to determine on their own the best approach to marijuana legalization inside their own borders.

Others are quickly running to support it with hopes of gaining votes, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren has co-sponsored a bill with Republican Sen. Cory Gardner to protect state legalization efforts and has said on the campaign trail that she favors legalization at the federal level. Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Bill in the U.S. Senate, which would legalize marijuana, expunge criminal records of nonviolent marijuana convictions and creates a "community reinvestment fund."

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Beneficiaries

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that Urban Juve has launched three new Hemp Daily Ritual Kits that combine the brand's most-loved products in one potent package, now available for sale at urbanjuve.com. The three boxes are curated for different skin types, and each contains five formulations for the face and body.

After positive customer feedback, Urban Juve launched the Hemp Daily Ritual Kits to offer a curated, convenient package for head-to-toe rejuvenation. Each box is tailored to a particular skin type, with a combination of Ayurveda-inspired formulations that work together to hydrate, restore and refresh. Potent on their own, when the formulations in each box are combined, they create an even more powerful skincare ritual.

Each kit contains five products: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil. All boxes harness the power of Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil and hemp seed oil, and each contains distinct key ingredients curated for different skin types.

The Vitalize kit for dry skin harnesses the power of avocado oil and beeswax to nourish and hydrate dull skin. The Balance kit for all skin types uses tea tree water and turmeric essential oil to restore skin's tone and texture. The Align kit for oily skin contains holy basil and bergamot essential oils, helichrysum flower water and sweet almond oil.

"Urban Juve's uniquely designed boxes are the perfect gift for both men and women," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "What we're hearing from customers is that they love our products-and they want to share them with others. So, we've designed a modern, luxury box filled with our high-quality, hemp-infused products to offer our customers the perfect way to give the gift of Urban Juve. Whether personal gifts or professional-volume gifting, our new offering is just what customers are looking for, and our strategic focus on the gift-giving customer helps to generate additional revenue for the brand."

In addition, The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that further to its April 30 announcement of a consumer marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant ipsy, Urban Juve products are now available for purchase on Shopper, ipsy's exclusive ecommerce marketplace, which has a community of more than three million monthly subscribers. "Our aspiring new company's retailer network tops 100 already -- just months into our launch -- while our e-commerce shop is robust and generating daily global sales," says Penny Green, The Yield Growth Corp. CEO, "At the same time, our news of progress with ipsy has our team most excited given the company's global reach, stringent brand research and buying practices. ipsy is anticipated to position Urban Juve skincare positively with savvy consumers."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

