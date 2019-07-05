Anderson Liu, CEO of Westwin, Brings Insights in Cross-border Marketing to Createch 2019

LONDON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin, a leading digital marketing and technology company that focuses on cross-border business, took part in Createch 2019 where CEO Anderson Liu shared insights on the transformation of Chinese retailing and consumer behaviours in the digital era. Hosted by the Creative Industries Council, and as part of London Tech Week 2019, the Createch conference gathers global talent together to share ingeniously innovative ideas for economic growth.

Mr. Liu began with a focus on international commerce and several China-specific topics aimed at highlighting the opportunities and challenges on cross-border business. During the keynote, Anderson illustrated how cultural connectivity plays an essential role in establishing brand recognition in overseas markets, before demonstrating how companies can leverage the advantage of digital technology to identify and avoid pitfalls on the passage to building brand awareness overseas. At the end of the speech, he emphasised the importance of MarTech (marketing technology), a focus of Westwin and a key driver of cross-border business.

"As one of the most important advertising markets in the world, Britain has long enjoyed a place as a global media centre since the birth of modern marketing," said Anderson, CEO of Westwin. "However, China has nurtured innovation: new technology and new platforms constantly shape the digital marketing trend, making it more and more difficult for brands to formulate their marketing strategies for China. I'm confident that companies from both countries could work together to erase the barriers of cross-border marketing."

Breakthroughs in digital technology have brought tremendous opportunities and great prosperity to many Chinese businesses, Anderson said. "Westwin, who is dedicated to monitoring and measuring digital innovation in marketing, hopes to bring this same prosperity to British companies."

During Createch 2019, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt. Hon. Matt Hancock MP, noted 'Technology allows for global reach'. The Westwin London Office is established to help European companies to perfect the ability to enter China market.

"Westwin's local office in London hopes to take advantage of this growing digital opportunity - we combine British marketing expertise with Chinese digital experience to create new solutions for European brands. These China marketing solutions can help our European clients in brand presence, reputation management and operation strategy", added Anderson.

About

Westwin, formerly known as Microsoft Online (MSN China), is a leading digital marketing and technology company that focuses on cross-border business. It provides branding strategies and digital marketing solutions to help clients achieve success in China and around the world. Westwin is a certified marketing & advertising partner of Baidu, Tencent WeChat, Sina Weibo and more major digital platforms in China. With years of experience in cross-border business and partnership growth, we are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to take businesses to the next level in overseas markets.