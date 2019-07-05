Momentous Holdings Corp. (Ticker: MMNT) herein after "Momentous" and/or "the Company") is pleased to announce its development strategy, with the goal of facilitating an increase in shareholder value through various strategic models.

Following the recent merger to become a publicly traded company we feel extremely optimistic for the coming 12 months, and look forward to meeting our objectives. With the global spirits market valuation being $617.8 billion* we are comfortable that we will be able to increase our share of the sector over the coming months. Primarily, we plan to continue with an up-scaled version of our current business model, which has allowed us to generate growing revenues over the years since our inception. We are very excited for the vision of the Company and the industry as a whole through 2019 and beyond.

"With a well-established brand in the UK, we know there is a solid international market for our products and its time for us to expand to more diverse regions, bringing a global approach to our business. Combined with our expanding product range we feel poised to make real traction within the sector, while maintaining our eco credentials", says Andrew Eddy, CEO.

To date, the product range consists of Victory Gin, Victory Bitter, Victory Vodka and Victory Negroni (Ready-To-Drink Cocktail). Outlined below are some strategies that management wish to implement in order to boost shareholder value for the coming fiscal year.

Complete audit of the recently acquired private company, V Beverages Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Product expansion of additional cold distilled eco-friendly alcoholic beverages and Ready-To-Drink cocktails, and alternate recyclable packaging options.

Key appointments to Management and Advisory team.

Redevelopment of our websites with an up-scaled online store, and subsequently opening a tap room or bar.

Further improve our branding and product design in conjunction with facilities improvements to production equipment.

Expansion into alternative flavors of vodka and gin.

Foreign and domestic sales and distribution network expansion.

Pop up bars and events.

Name and symbol change to better reflect the business, followed by up-listing to the OTCQB or beyond.

Development of CBD infused alcoholic products.

Initiate a sales force in North America and commence marketing program within the territory.

Execute contracts to have our spirit lines supplied at high-profile events such as major sporting fixtures, and to continue to grow our sideline business of distillery tours and cocktail master-classes.

Partnership with a strategic airline, or other travel destination or operator.

Promote brand awareness through celebrity endorsements.

Expanding sales force to other European countries with an existing market for our products, and sign strategic partnerships to help increase our global presence.

