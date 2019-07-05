Internet Marketing Company: Why Drivers Should Compare Car Insurance Quotes Every Six Months

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains why drivers should compare car insurance quotesevery six months.

Many might consider checking online car insurance quotes at every six months, a little bit too much. However, policyholders can save a lot of car insurance money by regularly scanning the insurance market. Insurance rates change frequently and in six months different events that happen can lead to cheaper or more expensive premiums.





Drivers should check if their insurance premiums are still competitive, for the following reasons:

Insurance premiums change frequently. There are many different risk factors that happen throughout the year and the insurers are required to adjust insurance prices. The premiums can fluctuate even from one day to another. Drivers won't notice the insurance price changes that happen daily, but in a period of six months, there can be differences that can be quite significant.

Changes in the credit score. Insurance companies are using the drivers' credit score in order to determine their insurance rates. Drivers that have good or excellent credit score will pay insurance premiums that are significantly cheaper than the premiums paid by drivers that have a poor credit score.

Drivers have maintained coverage. New drivers and drivers that have a long lapse in their coverage history are seen as high-risk by car insurance companies. To lower their risk profile and pay less on their insurance premiums, these types of drivers are required to maintain continuous coverage for at least six months.

The vehicle value depreciates over time. Cars are continuously losing value from the moment they leave the showroom. Policyholders should pay less on the insurance of their older vehicle. Drivers should contact their insurers and see if they are willing to adjust the price of insurance. However, in most cases, the insurers will refuse to do that. If that happens, drivers should look for another insurance provider.

Significant life events. Drivers who are getting married will pay less on insurance than those who are single. Moving to a safer neighborhood can also lower the costs of insurance. In some cases, drivers who got a new job will pay cheaper insurance rates if the new place of work is close to their homes.

