Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Edward Yau joined Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Chairman Peter Lam and Executive Director Margaret Fong to meet with members of the media today to detail the measures introduced by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC to support SMEs amid the current trade challenges.

HKTDC Chairman Peter Lam

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Edward Yau



Beatrice Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4049, Email: beatrice.hy.lam@hktdc.org Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, Email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, July 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Chairman Peter Lam and Executive Director Margaret Fong, together with Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), met with members of the media today to introduce measures to support local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to tackle challenges resulting from current economic uncertainties and the Sino-US trade conflict."There will be long drawn-out trade technology rivalry and continued trade conflicts between the United States and Mainland China, creating a fundamental change in the global economic order in terms of production and trade patterns. Hong Kong businesses must be prepared to make changes," said Dr Lam. "The further opening up in the mainland, Asia and other emerging economies will provide fresh opportunities for Hong Kong companies."He added that the HKTDC has been supporting the development of local SMEs for more than 50 years. "We will utilise our international network of 50 offices to comprehensively assist Hong Kong businesses to diversify and find new opportunities amid the challenges."Capturing new opportunities for Hong Kong companiesDr Lam said the HKTDC's priority in the coming year is to help Hong Kong businesses explore new markets and seek out new manufacturing investment partnerships and different supply chain models that can enhance their capabilities and competitiveness. He said the Council will adopt a multifaceted strategy to equip local companies to capture opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road countries. The HKTDC will:- Step up its provision of market intelligence to help SMEs make informed decisions - the HKTDC organises free seminars and training workshops for Hong Kong businesses, and provides essential information such as trade updates, market studies and funding schemes through a dedicated "US Trade" webpage on hktdc.com;- Help Hong Kong manufacturers explore sourcing and production options, such as alternative supply chains and developing production lines in industrial parks in Belt and Road countries;- Support Hong Kong companies to tap into new markets and expand existing markets around the world, and to use the Greater Bay Area as an entry point to further penetrate the mainland domestic market and access a vast market of almost 70 million people;- Raise the profile of Hong Kong products and brands at leading international trade events in developed markets;- Enhance the internationality of HKTDC fairs and sourcing platforms by stepping up the recruitment of global buyers to take part in trade fairs in Hong Kong.Promoting opportunities through global flagship eventsThe HKTDC will continue to promote Hong Kong's advantages in connecting the Greater Bay Area with global business communities, as well as exploring the potential of the region's consumer market and technology sector. The Council will feature the Greater Bay Area in its flagship events including "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" in Los Angeles in the US (20 September 2019) and "In Style, Hong Kong" in Manila, the Philippines (5-6 March 2020), encouraging overseas companies to leverage Hong Kong's advantages to expand into the Greater Bay Area and beyond. Other major initiatives include:- The SmartHK event in Guangzhou on 27 August 2019 to promote Hong Kong's financial services, professional services and innovative technologies, incorporating Industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing technologies, automation and robotics as new elements. The HKTDC will also cooperate with Cyberport and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation to encourage Hong Kong tech start-ups to exhibit at the event, helping them to raise funds, attract partners and facilitate business connections;- The mega consumer promotion ChicHK, to be held in Guangzhou from 9-13 January 2020, will promote Hong Kong designers and branded products;- The retail network of the Design Gallery will continue to be expanded in the Greater Bay Area. Currently, there are a total of 19 outlets in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen, Zhaoqing and Zhuhai;- Organising business missions to Greater Bay Area cities, covering a wide range of industries, to help Hong Kong businesses explore new market opportunities.High-end exhibitionsThe Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area highlights Hong Kong's role in developing a high-end convention and exhibition business. To consolidate the city's competitive edge in this area, the HKTDC will further internationalise its trade fairs by recruiting quality exhibitors, as well as global importers, buyers from department stores and chain stores, and e-tailers, to create new opportunities for Hong Kong businesses. The HKTDC will also enrich the exhibition content and introduce new product zones to further elevate sourcing efficiency and enhance the overall attractiveness and competitiveness of the fairs.Dr Lam said that HKTDC fairs continue to achieve positive results despite the current uncertainties. "We have organised eight trade fairs in the new fiscal year so far, and the total number of buyers showed a 2% year-on-year increase, with significant growth from emerging markets such as Mainland China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, and mature markets such as France and Japan, while the number of buyers from the US has remained steady." The eight fairs were the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), HKTDC International ICT Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, and the HKTDC International Medical and Healthcare Fair.Upcoming HKTDC flagship events in the Greater Bay AreaDate / City / Format / Event27 August 2019 / Guangzhou, Mainland China / Seminar, exhibition, business matching / SmartHK9-13 January 2019 / Guangzhou, Mainland China / Consumer fair / Chic HKUpcoming HKTDC events in emerging markets5-6 March 2020 / Manila, Philippines / Trade exhibition, symposium / "In Style, Hong Kong"Upcoming HKTDC events in mature markets3-6 September 2019 / Tokyo, Japan / Hong Kong Pavilion / The 88th Tokyo International Gift Show (Autumn)6-11 September 2019 / Berlin, Germany / Hong Kong Pavilion / IFA 201920 September 2019 / Los Angeles, USA / Conference, start-up expo, high-level dinner, business matching / "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong"24-28 January 2020 / Frankfurt, Germany / Hong Kong Pavilion / Paperworld and Christmasworld Frankfurt 202026-29 January 2020 / Munich, Germany / Hong Kong Pavilion / ISPO7-11 February 2020 / Frankfurt, Germany / Hong Kong Pavilion / AmbientePhoto download: https://bit.ly/2JcNmvfAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.