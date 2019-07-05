On July 5, 2019, the Tencent Great Wall Protection Project team shared their experience of protecting the Great Wall at The World Heritage Convention held in Azerbaijan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005190/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Repair the Wall", a WeChat Mini Game that Tencent co-developed with China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation (CFCHC), was featured at the conference and successfully attracted the attention of global participants after experiencing it. The Mini Game helps gamers better understand the history and culture of the Great Wall, and allows users to donate money for repairing the Great Wall.

As China's largest cultural heritage, the Great Wall is considered a symbol of the Chinese nation. WeChat, as one of the world's largest standalone mobile apps developed by Tencent, has been committed to using technology to protect the Great Wall early in 2014. "Repair the Wall" is a new attempt by WeChat to use the Internet innovation to help protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Apart from the special Mini Game, "Repair the Wall" is also integrated into WeChat's two phenomenal games, namely "Honor of Kings" and "QQ Speed", to influence the huge number of players.

WeChat also created three cute cartoon characters representing three well-known Great Wall passes Shanhai Pass, Niangzi Pass, and Piantou Pass, which attracted 100,000 WeChat public account subscribers in just three months.

Meanwhile, Tencent.com, China's largest Internet news platform, launched the Great Wall Column with sections like "The Great Wall People", "100 Questions about the Great Wall" and "The Great Wall Starry Sky" gallery.

Tencent Public Welfare Platform, the world's largest Internet charity fundraising platform, launched the charity project "Protecting the Great Wall, count me in" and raised nearly RMB 1.7 million from over 300,000 users for the Great Wall repairs.

At the same time, Tencent invited designers to make the Great Wall-themed cultural products which are sold to support the Great Wall protection project.

Beginning mid-2016, Tencent Foundation has donated RMB 25 million to support the repair project, and set up a special fund (granting RMB 10 million) under CFCHC, while engaging many of Tencent business divisions in the Great Wall protection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005190/en/

Contacts:

1/2Turnip (Beijing) Marketing Consultant Co., Ltd.

Asa Liu

86 15727392770