On June 25, 2019, Health Canada issued a notice that a new Canadian national voluntary standard being developed by CSA group for barbecue grill brushes (Z630) is open for public review and comments. The draft standard covers the construction, mechanical, instructions and marking requirements for hand held barbecue grill brushes (including replacement heads) with metal bristles intended for cleaning cooking surfaces of barbecue grills.

Mechanical requirements include:

Wire Bristle Tuft Attachment Strength

Wire Bristle Durability - Cycle and Load Force

Instructions and marking requirements include:

Each brush shall have permanent warning in both English and French that remain legible, clearly visible, with good contrast and unobstructed throughout the useful life of the brush

The warning shall be in accordance to ANSI Z21.89/CSA 1.18, cl 5.31

The warning shall have the following statements in bold, upper case letters, with safety alert symbol and signal word. It shall also include the company name and address or trademark

Stop using if any bristles are found on the grill. Bristles can get into the food and cause serious injury. Replacement after one year use is recommended.

The packaging or tags shall be attached to or accompany the brush at the time of sale with the following information in both English and French: "Instruction for Safe Use" heading Company name and address or trademark Safety alert symbol and signal word The following statements or equivalent Examine the brush prior to each use for loose bristles Do NOT use if any loose or broken bristles are found. Discard brush immediately Ensure cooking surface and brush are free of any bristles prior to cooking Broken bristles can get into the food. Ingestion can cause serious internal injury Not for commercial use



The draft standard Z630 can be found on the CSA Group website until August 24, 2019.

Z630 Barbecue grill brushes (New Standard) > (https://publicreview.csa.ca/Home/Details/3492)

