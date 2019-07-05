The "Ignite 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Once a year something special happens for B2B Marketers. 1500 of B2B's brightest come together to make sparks fly at Ignite.

Ignite 2019 will fire-up your inspiration, spark your connections and is the place where new things happen. Ignite 2019 features a carefully curated, high-caliber agenda of keynote speakers, workshops, breakout seminars and interactive sessions over 60 in total.

This is where you come to Ignite your thinking

Reinvigorate and re-energize your marketing

More than 1500 fired-up marketers under one roof.

An unmatched B2B industry networking experience.

8 content streams to challenge, enlighten and inspire.

A customisable agenda with 66 sessions.

83 speakers from among the leading lights in the B2B space and beyond.

Taking place over 8 stages.

The Ignite 2019 party drinks, bites and entertainment.

8 content lead streams on the hottest topics in B2B marketing right now:

Strategy

The Strategy stream will host the best of the best in the B2B industry. Topics being covered are:

Developing performance marketing.

Raising awareness to drive leads.

Content and your strategy.

Planning and implementing.

Personal Branding.

Martech

Getting the best out of MA.

Tech stack: Build or rent?

New tech alert how to deploy what's coming.

Building tech skills in your team.

Tech onboarding and platform selection.

How to run a tech audit, and ditch the falling platforms.

CX

Defining and managing the customer journey.

Ambassadorship and advocacy.

Managing CX company-wide.

Customer success what is it, and why do you need it?

Insights

More effective marketing through better data.

Big data and cognitive marketing.

Your NPS, metrics and revenue growth.

Social listening.

Evaluating creative.

Engagement

How to connect with the customer.

Getting the best out of your content marketing.

Techniques to improve your CRM.

How to use influencer marketing effectively.

Emotional marketing and hyper-personalisation.

Your brand, and finding the tone of voice that will work for you

ABM

Setting up an ABM programme from scratch.

Accelerating your ABM programme from strategic to programmatic.

Creating your ABM tech stack.

Using agencies for ABM excellence.

Sales and marketing alignment.

Leadership

Building the perfect team.

Understanding the stakeholder group who do you need to influence?

Next generation leaders finding them and being one.

The fundamental skills of a B2B leader.

Brand

How to build and refine your value proposition

Brand consistency and management in the digital age

Building employee brand engagement and commitment

Brand measurement and valuation

Agenda

8:00 AM 9:00 AM

Breakfast

9:00 AM 9:10 AM

Welcome and introduction to Ignite 2019 by B2B Marketing's Editor-in-chief Joel Harrison

9:10 AM 9:50 AM

Strategy

Marketing and the need to think differently.

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

Martech

Attention marketers, take the reins on revenue

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

CX

CX: Why timing is everything

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

Insights

Why brands matter more but are valued less

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

Engagement

Using data insights to execute campaigns

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

ABM

PANEL: ABM for every budget 10K, 35K and 100K blueprints

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

Leadership

Developing a transformative digital marketing road-map

10:00 AM 10:30 AM

Brand

Creating epic customer experiences

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Strategy

How Sandvik is driving digitisation at scale

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Martech

Growing a martech mindset

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

CX

Become the CXpert your customers deserve

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Insights

From Insights to ROI: How to make data-based decisions to save your career and boost your team performance

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Engagement

The Battle of the Big Idea: How we defied gravity to turn our big idea into the World's Best Global Campaign

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

ABM

ABM is all grown up and O2 have the results to prove it

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Leadership

How to build a high performance, award-winning B2B marketing team

10:40 AM 11:10 AM

Brand

How to build a remarkable brand out of an existing one

11:10 AM 11:40 AM

Morning break

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

Strategy

Breaking down the silos across the top of funnel: A new way for B2B marketers to orchestrate customer acquisition

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

Martech

Making marketing automation a reality

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

CX

Enabling agile CX using voice

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

Insights

Market like a B2C Marketer: A framework for insight-led ABM at scale

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

Engagement

Are you ready to Kill the PDF?

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

ABM

Using martech to take your ABM strategy to the next level

11:40 AM 12:10 PM

Leadership

PANEL: Inside out and outside in: how to succeed with internal agencies in B2B

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Strategy

The Future of Life: B2B engagement and experience at hyperspeed

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Martech

Unifying a Global Network: Managing a global rebrand across 147 territories in just 3 months!

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

CX

Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence the path to customer centricity

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Insights

How to use UX thinking to generate meaningful marketing insights

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Engagement

It's time to compete on your story, not your product

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

ABM

ABM: Getting it right first time.

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Leadership

Turning agile marketing from theory to reality the Ricoh way

12:20 PM 12:50 PM

Brand

Brand to demand: how Genpact's programmatic mentality has helped them rebrand, reinvent and still deliver ROI

12:50 PM 1:50 PM

Lunch

1:50 PM 2:20 PM

Insights

Your old KPI report template is not taking you anywhere. Do this instead

1:50 PM 2:20 PM

Engagement

Clash of the tech heads: the B2B buying committee

1:50 PM 2:20 PM

ABM

Scaling insight the key to unlocking ABM success without breaking the bank

1:50 PM 2:20 PM

Leadership

Why sales enablement is catching fire

1:50 PM 2:20 PM

Brand

An audience with three of our B2B marketing visionaries invitation only

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

Strategy

Two years, 50,000 miles, 4000 car dealers an online odyssey

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

Martech

How marketing professionals can harness AI for business growth

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

CX

B2B trends commerce solution as LEGO blocks

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

Engagement

The role of creativity and emotive engagement in B2B Marketing

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

ABM

Everything you wanted to know about ABM (but were afraid to ask!)

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

Leadership

Let's talk talent Why EQ focused CMO's are the future of Marketing

2:30 PM 3:00 PM

Brand

Peddling outside of its comfort zone How Dimension Data hit top gear by reinventing brand perceptions at the Tour de France

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

CX

How Prysmian dug deep to raise its game

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

Insights

Why data science will help you suck less at marketing

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

Engagement

How to increase brand awareness, credibility and trust by working with B2B Influencers

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

ABM

Why social selling isn't working for ABM and what to do about it

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

Leadership

The long game: what it takes to succeed in the era of marketing accountability

3:10 PM 3:40 PM

Brand

Cacophony or Symphony? The 5 value proposition mistakes that will leave your brand out of tune

3:40 PM 4:00 PM

Afternoon break

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

Martech

How to run a tech audit... and ditch the failing platforms

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

CX

Human experience meets the enterprise

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

Insights

Don't let slow load time kill your ROI

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

Engagement

How SAP is winning with social selling and employee advocacy

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

ABM

The paradox of agile and strategic ABM

4:00 PM 4:30 PM

Brand

Discovering the power of yes how purpose is a lighthouse in a sea of sameness

4:40 PM 5:15 PM

Strategy

Managing your bloody stakeholders: The single most important success factor in B2B marketing

