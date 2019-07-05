The "Ignite 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Once a year something special happens for B2B Marketers. 1500 of B2B's brightest come together to make sparks fly at Ignite.
Ignite 2019 will fire-up your inspiration, spark your connections and is the place where new things happen. Ignite 2019 features a carefully curated, high-caliber agenda of keynote speakers, workshops, breakout seminars and interactive sessions over 60 in total.
This is where you come to Ignite your thinking
- Reinvigorate and re-energize your marketing
- More than 1500 fired-up marketers under one roof.
- An unmatched B2B industry networking experience.
- 8 content streams to challenge, enlighten and inspire.
- A customisable agenda with 66 sessions.
- 83 speakers from among the leading lights in the B2B space and beyond.
- Taking place over 8 stages.
- The Ignite 2019 party drinks, bites and entertainment.
8 content lead streams on the hottest topics in B2B marketing right now:
Strategy
The Strategy stream will host the best of the best in the B2B industry. Topics being covered are:
- Developing performance marketing.
- Raising awareness to drive leads.
- Content and your strategy.
- Planning and implementing.
- Personal Branding.
Martech
- Getting the best out of MA.
- Tech stack: Build or rent?
- New tech alert how to deploy what's coming.
- Building tech skills in your team.
- Tech onboarding and platform selection.
- How to run a tech audit, and ditch the falling platforms.
CX
- Defining and managing the customer journey.
- Ambassadorship and advocacy.
- Managing CX company-wide.
- Customer success what is it, and why do you need it?
Insights
- More effective marketing through better data.
- Big data and cognitive marketing.
- Your NPS, metrics and revenue growth.
- Social listening.
- Evaluating creative.
Engagement
- How to connect with the customer.
- Getting the best out of your content marketing.
- Techniques to improve your CRM.
- How to use influencer marketing effectively.
- Emotional marketing and hyper-personalisation.
- Your brand, and finding the tone of voice that will work for you
ABM
- Setting up an ABM programme from scratch.
- Accelerating your ABM programme from strategic to programmatic.
- Creating your ABM tech stack.
- Using agencies for ABM excellence.
- Sales and marketing alignment.
Leadership
- Building the perfect team.
- Understanding the stakeholder group who do you need to influence?
- Next generation leaders finding them and being one.
- The fundamental skills of a B2B leader.
Brand
- How to build and refine your value proposition
- Brand consistency and management in the digital age
- Building employee brand engagement and commitment
- Brand measurement and valuation
Agenda
8:00 AM 9:00 AM
- Breakfast
9:00 AM 9:10 AM
- Welcome and introduction to Ignite 2019 by B2B Marketing's Editor-in-chief Joel Harrison
9:10 AM 9:50 AM
- Strategy
- Marketing and the need to think differently.
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- Martech
- Attention marketers, take the reins on revenue
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- CX
- CX: Why timing is everything
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- Insights
- Why brands matter more but are valued less
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- Engagement
- Using data insights to execute campaigns
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- ABM
- PANEL: ABM for every budget 10K, 35K and 100K blueprints
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- Leadership
- Developing a transformative digital marketing road-map
10:00 AM 10:30 AM
- Brand
- Creating epic customer experiences
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Strategy
- How Sandvik is driving digitisation at scale
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Martech
- Growing a martech mindset
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- CX
- Become the CXpert your customers deserve
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Insights
- From Insights to ROI: How to make data-based decisions to save your career and boost your team performance
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Engagement
- The Battle of the Big Idea: How we defied gravity to turn our big idea into the World's Best Global Campaign
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- ABM
- ABM is all grown up and O2 have the results to prove it
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Leadership
- How to build a high performance, award-winning B2B marketing team
10:40 AM 11:10 AM
- Brand
- How to build a remarkable brand out of an existing one
11:10 AM 11:40 AM
- Morning break
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- Strategy
- Breaking down the silos across the top of funnel: A new way for B2B marketers to orchestrate customer acquisition
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- Martech
- Making marketing automation a reality
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- CX
- Enabling agile CX using voice
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- Insights
- Market like a B2C Marketer: A framework for insight-led ABM at scale
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- Engagement
- Are you ready to Kill the PDF?
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- ABM
- Using martech to take your ABM strategy to the next level
11:40 AM 12:10 PM
- Leadership
- PANEL: Inside out and outside in: how to succeed with internal agencies in B2B
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Strategy
- The Future of Life: B2B engagement and experience at hyperspeed
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Martech
- Unifying a Global Network: Managing a global rebrand across 147 territories in just 3 months!
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- CX
- Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence the path to customer centricity
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Insights
- How to use UX thinking to generate meaningful marketing insights
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Engagement
- It's time to compete on your story, not your product
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- ABM
- ABM: Getting it right first time.
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Leadership
- Turning agile marketing from theory to reality the Ricoh way
12:20 PM 12:50 PM
- Brand
- Brand to demand: how Genpact's programmatic mentality has helped them rebrand, reinvent and still deliver ROI
12:50 PM 1:50 PM
- Lunch
1:50 PM 2:20 PM
- Insights
- Your old KPI report template is not taking you anywhere. Do this instead
1:50 PM 2:20 PM
- Engagement
- Clash of the tech heads: the B2B buying committee
1:50 PM 2:20 PM
- ABM
- Scaling insight the key to unlocking ABM success without breaking the bank
1:50 PM 2:20 PM
- Leadership
- Why sales enablement is catching fire
1:50 PM 2:20 PM
- Brand
- An audience with three of our B2B marketing visionaries invitation only
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- Strategy
- Two years, 50,000 miles, 4000 car dealers an online odyssey
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- Martech
- How marketing professionals can harness AI for business growth
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- CX
- B2B trends commerce solution as LEGO blocks
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- Engagement
- The role of creativity and emotive engagement in B2B Marketing
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- ABM
- Everything you wanted to know about ABM (but were afraid to ask!)
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- Leadership
- Let's talk talent Why EQ focused CMO's are the future of Marketing
2:30 PM 3:00 PM
- Brand
- Peddling outside of its comfort zone How Dimension Data hit top gear by reinventing brand perceptions at the Tour de France
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- CX
- How Prysmian dug deep to raise its game
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- Insights
- Why data science will help you suck less at marketing
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- Engagement
- How to increase brand awareness, credibility and trust by working with B2B Influencers
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- ABM
- Why social selling isn't working for ABM and what to do about it
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- Leadership
- The long game: what it takes to succeed in the era of marketing accountability
3:10 PM 3:40 PM
- Brand
- Cacophony or Symphony? The 5 value proposition mistakes that will leave your brand out of tune
3:40 PM 4:00 PM
- Afternoon break
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- Martech
- How to run a tech audit... and ditch the failing platforms
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- CX
- Human experience meets the enterprise
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- Insights
- Don't let slow load time kill your ROI
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- Engagement
- How SAP is winning with social selling and employee advocacy
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- ABM
- The paradox of agile and strategic ABM
4:00 PM 4:30 PM
- Brand
- Discovering the power of yes how purpose is a lighthouse in a sea of sameness
4:40 PM 5:15 PM
- Strategy
- Managing your bloody stakeholders: The single most important success factor in B2B marketing
