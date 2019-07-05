



HONG KONG, July 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is excited to announce that Promethean, a subsidiary of NetDragon, releases the new generation of its award-winning ActivPanel to deliver innovation and ease-of-use that matters to teachers and students, as well as the security and manageability trusted by IT professionals and administrators.Continuing Promethean's 20+ year tradition of developing purpose-built products that are designed by teachers for teachers, the new ActivPanel Elements series is a recent winner of the prestigious international Red Dot Design Award. This series is purpose-built to make teaching more efficient and enjoyable while enriching student learning experiences. It employs a ground-breaking unified menu to control all apps and settings on the panel, and source switching across connected devices. This means teachers can move seamlessly between content and resources with greater confidence and less training time required, and don't need to manually switch inputs across hardware.Another powerful feature is Promethean's proprietary new Vellum writing technology, which brings together elements of hardware and software to make writing experience natural and enjoyable. Vellum technology brings the instant whiteboard to life with unparalleled free-form writing, pinch-zoom navigation, and pre-loaded teaching tools.In terms of classroom applications, the ActivPanel Elements series includes Classroom Essential apps. At the touch of a button, teachers can use the infinite canvas on the highly intuitive Whiteboard app to instantly supplement lessons. They can also draw, highlight, and annotate over any content from any source with the Annotate app, and add excitement to activities with the customizable Spinner and Timer apps. In addition, the ActivPanel Elements series includes Promethean's award-winning, interactive lesson delivery software products. Both ActivInspire and ClassFlow are supported and available without an additional subscription.The ActivPanel Elements series also empowers secure, multi-device collaboration via screen sharing across the ActivPanel, smartphones, Chromebooks, tablets, and laptops. This frees teachers to move anywhere in the classroom and create small/large group interactions that drive student engagement.The ActivPanel Elements series offers two new models, namely ActivPanel Nickel and ActivPanel Titanium, that fit into any school's technology environment. The value-focused ActivPanel Nickel is designed to provide teachers with all the essentials they need straight out of the box and without the expense of an additional computing device. The ActivPanel Titanium is ideal for STEAM-based lessons with Bluetooth onboard for easy connectivity to accessories, robots, lab sensors, and more. It also has advanced proximity sensing capabilities to save teachers time and energy by automatically warming up or powering down. In addition, ActivPanel Titanium features an ergonomically angled center console with large colored and backlit buttons so teachers can quickly find the appropriate controls. Both Elements series models are ENERGY STAR certified to support customers' needs to reduce costs and reduce the impact on the environment.Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean said, "We are excited to announce the release of this new generation ActivPanel Elements series. For more than 20 years, Promethean's history of teachers-designing-technology solutions for teachers, combined with countless research, design and test hours, have led to the creation of the Elements series. This new series represents the next generation interactive panel as it brings technology adoption and classroom engagement to the next level."About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.About PrometheanPromethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments. At Promethean, our goal is to reimagine and reinvent educational technologies that engage and empower the classroom, and we do it all for the love of learning. Promethean's main headquarters is located in Seattle, Wash. Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit www.prometheanworld.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.