Social networking sites have gained immense popularity across the world over the last few years, and people are increasingly focusing on sharing their videos and photos through these sites. Moreover, with adventure tourism becoming one of the most trending and fastest segments, and the growing popularity of social media is triggering the demand for action cameras that can withstand harsh conditions during adventure activities. Thus, the increasing popularity of social networking sites will fuel the growth of the global action camera market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-user (residential and commercial), by technology (SD, HD, full HD, and Ultra HD), by distribution channel (online and offline), and by geography (APAC, Eastern Europe, MEA, North America, South America, and Western Europe).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global action camera market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Drift, Garmin, GoPro, iON, Rollei, and Sony competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The rapid technological advancements, intense competition, and the evolving preferences of consumers are posing a major challenge for action camera manufacturers. Thus, vendors in the market must distinguish their product offerings through constant technological advancements and the introduction of new product launches," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five action camera market vendors

Drift Innovation

Drift Innovation is one of the leading manufacturers of action cameras and accessories. The company offers handlebar, suction cup, monopod, head strap, roll bar, waterproof case, battery, microphone, lens, cable, and remote control equipment.

Garmin

Garmin manufactures a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments that include Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The company's Auto segment offers infotainment systems, personal navigation devices, and action cameras.

GoPro

GoPro is one of the most popular action camera brands that develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of cameras including HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera, and Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera. GoPro also manufactures and sells mounts and camera accessories that best suit their camera offering.

Rollei

Rollei is one of the most popular camera manufacturers with a presence in more than twenty European countries. The company offers a diverse range of products that include action cameras, camcorders, digital cameras, digital picture frames, slide film scanners, and photo production tripods.

Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is one of the largest consumer electronics organizations globally that designs, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's action cameras are sold in several countries across the world, and its constant innovations make it one of the most favorite brands in the world.

