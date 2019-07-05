sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,124 Euro		+0,004
+0,36 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,124
1,162
16:54
1,129
1,157
16:56
05.07.2019 | 16:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 5

FirstGroup plc

05 July 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise under the Save As You Earn Plan ("SAYE")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 04 July 2019 that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, exercised 3,601 options, granted on 8 December 2015, under the SAYE, at an option price of 84.96 pence per share.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 04 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Other Information

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Dreydi D. Rivera

Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7929025292

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options under the FirstGroup SAYE.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.8496


3,601



d)Date of the transaction04/07/2019
e)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta