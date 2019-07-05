The paid subscription shares in Odd Molly International AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ODD BTA 2will be on July 9, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ODD BTA 2 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012675213 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175294 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Amanda Takahashi or KarinYdén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.