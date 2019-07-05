(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 June 2019 789 252 839 1 000 074 689 1 009 532 228

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097.50

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

