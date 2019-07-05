(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)*
30 June 2019
789 252 839
1 000 074 689
1 009 532 228
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097.50
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
