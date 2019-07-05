Citipost Mail Sponsors 2019 DMA Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / As entries open for one of the UK's most prestigious marketing awards programmes, Citipost Mail has announced that it will be sponsoring the Best Customer Retention Programme category at the Data & Marketing Association DMA Awards 2019.

With a membership of more than 1,000 top UK organisations, the DMA provides guidance and inspiration to the data and marketing industry to raise standards and deliver a responsible service that meets current and future needs. The annual DMA Awards are a calendar highlight across multiple industries, with fierce competition across categories spanning all marketing disciplines.

The extensive DMA Awards judging juries come from multiple sectors and bring a unique breadth of experience from some of the UK's most successful organisations.

Service improvements within the industry resulting in higher customer retention rates is something Citipost Mail is passionate about and is reflected in its own 98.5% contract retention rate. Since its foundation in 2006 following the deregulation of Royal Mail, Citipost Mail has grown to become the UK's largest privately owned downstream access mail services provider.

As a business that boasts an almost 100% client retention rate, Citipost Mail was keen to support the Best Customer Retention Programme award as a sponsor, as David Bradford, Citipost Mail's head of marketing, explains:

"Citipost Mail was founded on delivering great customer relationships, and even as we have grown, that excellence in service is still at the core of everything we do, so we really connected with the ethos of the customer retention award.

"As strong supporters of the work that the DMA does within our industry, we wanted to contribute to the 2019 awards and couldn't think of a better way to do so than recognising those who share our ethos of putting customer needs first. The UK data and marketing industry has a lot to be proud of, and we are looking forward to being part of the celebrations."

Entries for the 2019 DMA Awards are open now, and can be submitted until 20 September 2019, and the shortlist will be announced on 17 October 2019. Winners will be announced at the 2019 DMA awards ceremony on Tuesday, 3 December at Old Billingsgate, London.

For more information about Citipost Mail solutions visit www.citipostmail.co.uk or call 0203 2600240

About Us

Providing end-to-end mail management to businesses big and small, Citipost Mail has been leading the way with Direct Mail services since 2006. Safe and secure bulk mail handling, alongside new data-driven products covering item tracking, short messaging services (SMS), and hybrid mail (printing and sending mail) are just some of the services Citipost Mail offers its clients. A combination of state-of-the-art technology and proactive account management delivers market-leading services focusing on complete customer satisfaction.

