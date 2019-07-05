Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jul-2019 / 17:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 05 July 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 5 July 2019 it has purchased a total of 181,176 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 197.2555 pence Highest price Per Share 198.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 194.5000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,516,964 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,731,234 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume BTELCHL 197.2672 105031 INST 197.6047 20689 DEUAL 197.0853 19212 GSCO 196.8001 10429 MSAL 197.3516 9266 UBSAL 197.2252 6889 BARAL 197.2347 4045 TRQLCH 197.3558 2985 LNEL 195.4358 1185 SGAL 198.0000 1054 CIDM 198.0000 228 JPMAL 196.4000 163 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 194.8 05.07.19 08:06:37 42 LNEL 00050767621TRLO0 194.5 05.07.19 08:06:42 1923 GSCO 00050767624TRLO0 194.5 05.07.19 08:06:42 866 UBSAL 00050767623TRLO0 194.5 05.07.19 08:06:42 796 LNEL 00050767625TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:28:13 814 BTELCHL 00050774163TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:28:52 24 DEUAL 00050774212TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:28:52 1644 UBSAL 00050774211TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:28:52 1543 DEUAL 00050774210TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:28:52 830 BTELCHL 00050774208TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:28:52 1666 BTELCHL 00050774216TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:29:22 1142 MSAL 00050774234TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:29:54 524 MSAL 00050774242TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:30:46 104 LNEL 00050774269TRLO0 197.9 05.07.19 10:30:46 91 LNEL 00050774271TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:32:11 717 BTELCHL 00050774326TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 530 MSAL 00050774484TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 1054 INST 00050774483TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 529 UBSAL 00050774496TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 1054 DEUAL 00050774493TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 1054 GSCO 00050774492TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 1054 BARAL 00050774490TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 56 LNEL 00050774489TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 1054 SGAL 00050774502TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:28 337 BTELCHL 00050774487TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:29 1062 TRQLCH 00050774491TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:35:29 525 UBSAL 00050774500TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:44:34 253 BTELCHL 00050774735TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 305 DEUAL 00050774759TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 305 GSCO 00050774757TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 305 UBSAL 00050774755TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 305 INST 00050774754TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 152 CIDM 00050774760TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 52 BTELCHL 00050774753TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:25 76 CIDM 00050774764TRLO0 198 05.07.19 10:45:26 2212 BTELCHL 00050774767TRLO0 197.6 05.07.19 11:43:26 1805 GSCO 00050776451TRLO0 197.6 05.07.19 11:45:21 551 BTELCHL 00050776511TRLO0 197.6 05.07.19 11:50:21 1648 GSCO 00050776684TRLO0 197.3 05.07.19 12:05:08 1615 MSAL 00050776979TRLO0 197.3 05.07.19 12:05:39 51 LNEL 00050776993TRLO0 197.3 05.07.19 12:05:41 1490 INST 00050776995TRLO0 197.6 05.07.19 12:05:41 17840 INST 00050776997TRLO0 198 05.07.19 13:04:25 1609 MSAL 00050777760TRLO0 197.8 05.07.19 13:04:25 1097 UBSAL 00050777763TRLO0 197.8 05.07.19 13:04:25 1923 BTELCHL 00050777762TRLO0 197.8 05.07.19 13:04:25 196 BARAL 00050777766TRLO0 198 05.07.19 13:04:26 20175 BTELCHL 00050777771TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 14:01:39 1044 DEUAL 00050778588TRLO0 196.7 05.07.19 14:01:39 872 BARAL 00050778592TRLO0 196.7 05.07.19 14:01:39 1923 BTELCHL 00050778589TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:01:40 21161 BTELCHL 00050778594TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:01:55 1923 BTELCHL 00050778600TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:01:56 16037 BTELCHL 00050778602TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:01:56 7040 BTELCHL 00050778604TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:26:46 1689 BTELCHL 00050778945TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:26:51 1793 BTELCHL 00050778947TRLO0 197 05.07.19 14:26:52 21518 BTELCHL 00050778950TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 1923 MSAL 00050784464TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 1924 DEUAL 00050784465TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 991 UBSAL 00050784462TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 1923 BTELCHL 00050784461TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 932 UBSAL 00050784469TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 1923 TRQLCH 00050784471TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:13 1923 BARAL 00050784473TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:14 1923 GSCO 00050784475TRLO0 197 05.07.19 15:27:14 11538 DEUAL 00050784477TRLO0 196.5 05.07.19 15:58:18 960 MSAL 00050785662TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 15:58:18 963 MSAL 00050785661TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 15:58:18 45 LNEL 00050785660TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 16:09:00 1771 GSCO 00050786107TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 16:09:00 1780 DEUAL 00050786106TRLO0 196.6 05.07.19 16:09:00 494 BTELCHL 00050786104TRLO0 196.4 05.07.19 16:17:23 163 JPMAL 00050786564TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: POS TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 12561 EQS News ID: 837281 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=837281&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

