Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.: Possible Business Combination and Product Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 05, 2019 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp . ("Cryptanite") (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA), a blockchain technology company headquartered in Vancouver Canada, is pleased to announce that the Management of Cryptanite has entered negotiations with a large European cryptocurrency exchange company for a possible business combination and product development.

These negotiations are currently ongoing and one of the main topics being discussed is the possibility of common development of the business, which is significant since Europe is home to some of the most influential centers of cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation, including Switzerland, Malta and Estonia. And Cryptanite has assembled a world-class team that highly compiments the activities of these exchange companies.

Europe and indeed the rest of the world are moving towards a more crypto-friendly marketplace and blockchain technology has reached almost every market with the applications it provides such as data storage, financial transactions, real estate, asset management and many more.

The technology itself is one of the main points of discussion, however, the compatibility of some products in order to achieve synergies is of high priority as well. Everything points to the fact that the cryptomarkets are ready and craving such developments.

Management will provide further updates as discussions and negotiations progress.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite's growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. Cryptanite is based in Colorado's Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com .

