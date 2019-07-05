Omni Commerce Corp. Announces Entry into Amended Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with DF Holdings Group LLC ("Dreamfields") and 1204970 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco"), to acquire Dreamfields and Finco, whereby the parties have mutually agreed to extend, among other deadlines: (i) the deadline date for Omni to be reasonably satisfied with its due diligence investigation of Dreamfields, with written notice of such completion being delivered to Dreamfields, to July 31, 2019 and (ii) the deadline date for Dreamfields to be reasonably satisfied with its due diligence investigation of Omni, with written notice of such completion being delivered to Omni, to July 31, 2019.

None of the securities issued in connection with the proposed transaction will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

