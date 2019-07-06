Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Now Get Car Insurance Quotes for Free and Save Money

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that explains how policyholders can save car insurance money, by simply using quotes.

Shopping around using online quotes will exponentially increase the chances of finding better coverage options, both in terms of price and quality. Get free car insurance quotes online from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/save-money-using-free-car-insurance-quotes/.

Periodically check prices online . Prices on the insurance market also fluctuate periodically. This is why a person who got a quote is notified via email that the quote is about to expire. There are multiple influential factors, from a car manufacturer's rating, up to seasonal changes, legislation changes and major life updates. Checking prices once in a while will help the drivers understand if they still have fair prices.

Get better rates than the ones expected after renewal . Before renewing the contract, check the price estimates. If they seem too high, and there is no reason for that increase, ask the insurer for info and get online quotes. Keep in mind that some companies rely on clients not verifying the market and use "price optimization" strategies.

Save money with online car insurance quotes . The great thing about online quotes is their high customization degree. Drivers can modify multiple coverage parameters, like coverage limits, deductible, payment options. Many insurers have specially designed tools, that allow drivers to tell their price and they will get the best plan for that money.

Apply for multiple discounts . Based on the added info, some questionnaires will highlight the available discounts. They will be automatically applied during the quote process. Some questionnaires will even help the driver save more money, by asking additional questions.

Save hundreds, even thousands of dollars . There is a wide range of discounts and customization options that will help drivers save money. For example, the Paid-In-Full discount may help drivers save as much as 10-15%. Bundling auto with home insurance will also lower the costs by 5%-20%. For example, for a $3600 6-months coverage plan, paying in full will help drivers save $500-$600. Bundling policies and getting other discounts may totally save around $1000.

