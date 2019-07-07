Fishing has emerged as a popular recreational activity in recent times with increasing participation of people across the world, which will increase the demand for sports fishing equipment during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by products (fishing rod, fishing reel, and fishing lure) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sports fishing equipment market is highly competitive with major vendors such as EAGLE CLAW, Newell Brands, OKUMA FISHING TACKLE, SHIMANO, TICA FISHING TACKLE, and AFTCO competing based on product offerings, and the market presence.

"The participation of women in sports fishing has increased significantly over the years, owing to the increasing number of women's fishing events. Moreover, popular websites like reel-women.com share the experience of fishing, guide women for fishing adventures. Thus, the growing women participation in sports fishing will fuel the growth of the sports fishing equipment market," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five sports fishing equipment market vendors

Eagle Claw

Eagle Claw offers anglers with numerous choices of hooks and terminal tackle for an array of species, spanning both fresh and saltwater fishing. Lazer Sharp, a premium brand under Eagle Claw offers a variety of top-notch terminal tackle, superior accessories, and a large selection of pre-tied rigs. Eagle Claw operates three segments that include fishing rods, fishing reels and lines, and fishing hooks and lures.

Newell Brands

Headquartered in the US, Newell Brands operates several business segments which include writing, home solutions, tools, commercial products, baby and parenting, branded consumables, consumer solutions, outdoor solutions, and process solutions. The company sells its fishing products through its brands such as Abu Garcia, Berkley, Shakespeare, PENN, and Ugly Stik.??

OKUMA FISHING TACKLE

OKUMA FISHING TACKLE offers sports fishing equipment that can be used to chase tuna, yellowtail, kingfish, and marlin fish. The company's products, such as Azores Spinning Reel, Makaira Spinning Reel, Distance Surf Rod, and Azores Jigging Rod, are strong and highly durable. The company's freshwater product line segment includes products such as Ceymar Spinning Reel, Aventa Float Reel, Helios Rod, and G-Force Tele Buscle Rod.

SHIMANO

Shimano develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. Shimano offers some of the most innovative fishing reels, rods, and accessories. The company's product range includes the most advanced reels, rods, accessories, apparel, lures, and more.

TICA FISHING TACKLE

TICA FISHING TACKLE is one of the leading manufacturers of fishing reels and fishing rods including spinning reels, bait casting reels, Boat and trolling reels and fly reels. The company is most known for producing fine-quality fishing tackle.

