Immofinanz: The Executive Board of Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz expects a clear positive earnings contribution from propertyvaluation in the second quarter of 2019 from today's perspective. The external property valuation for the first half-year points to expected positive valuation effects in the range of Euro 100.0 mn, the company stated. In addition to the ongoing excellent market climate in Austria and Germany, these results also reflect the positive market development in selected core countries in Central and Eastern Europe.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 4.23% Vienna Stock Exchange: In the first half of 2019, the Vienna Stock Exchange saw the strongest inflow of domestic companies in the last decade. "The Austrian IPO engine is roaring, despite a difficult ...

