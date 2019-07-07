ams: ams, an Austrian based supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has signed a formal letter of intent to collaborate in the field of Image Sensors with SmartSens Technology, a global supplier of high-performance CMOS image sensors. This collaboration complements ams' strategic approach to further broaden its portfolio for all three 3D technologies - Active Stereo Vision (ASV), Time-of-Flight (ToF) and Structured Light (SL) - while accelerating time to market for a more differentiated set of new products. To quickly meet an expected increasing demand for 3D sensing solutions in mobile devices, the partnership's initial focus will be on 3D Near Infrared (NIR) sensors for facial recognition and applications requiring a high Quantum Efficiency (QE) in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...