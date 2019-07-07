Internet Marketing Company: What Devices Will Help Drivers Save Car Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the main devices and systems that will allow drivers to get better car insurance rates.

Installing certain modifications to their cars will allow drivers to ask for discounts and obtain better rates. Insurance companies will allow drivers to install certain devices and systems, as long as they lower the chances of being involved in accidents or having the car stolen. Drivers can install the following:

SAFETY DEVICES:

Adaptive cruise control . By utilizing sensors and radars, this safety device will monitor the traffic around the car and will try to maintain a safe distance from the car upfront by automatically braking if the vehicles get too close.

Rearview cameras . A camera that displays a live video feed of the view from the back of a car for the driver to use when backing out or parking.

Blindspot warnings . Sensors monitor the lanes in the left and right of the car, and when they detect a vehicle is in a blind spot, they will issue a visual, or audio warning.

Airbags. Frontal airbags are mandatory since 1999. Additional types of airbags like full-front seat airbags, side airbags can lower the insurance cost.

Automatic emergency braking. Often paired with the adaptive cruise control system, this safety device will begin to automatically brake if it senses a potential collision.

ANTI-THEFT DEVICES

Satellite tracking systems . Small devices that are hidden inside the vehicle, and are capable of emitting signals in order to track their location. Past reports show that 90% of the vehicles that were stolen and had GPS tracking systems installed, were eventually recovered by the authorities.

Steering wheel lock . They are simple to install and quite effective. Place this device over the steering wheel and lock it.

Ignition kill switch. This device will disable the ignition switch and prevent the car from starting. This system is cheap and can be installed in hidden places.

Car alarm. This alarm will emit a strong beeping sound when someone tries to open the car without the right key, or they smash the car's windows.

"Investing in anti-theft and safety devices will be rewarded by insurance companies," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

