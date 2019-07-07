Vienna Airport: Vienna International Airport signs a partnership agreement with Kuehne + Nagel on pharma freight handling. The quick and highly specialised handling of temperature-sensitive pharma products directly from aircraft to the roadways or vice versa is the core competence of the new 1,600 sqm Vienna Pharma Handling Center (VPHC). This makes Vienna International Airport the only airport in Central Europe to offer a complete end-to-end solution for pharma products from one single source, featuring a seamless cool chain, quick handling processes and short turnaround times between air and road transport. Kuehne + Nagel is now utilising this highly specialised service as "Preferred Partner" for the handling of its pharma shipments. Within the framework of the partnership, the global ...

