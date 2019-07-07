Internet Marketing Company: What are the Main Benefits of Comprehensive Car Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what events are covered by comprehensive car insurance and why drivers should buy it.

This policy will reimburse the policyholder if the car is damaged by events not related to a collision. Comprehensive coverage will provide financial support if one of the following scenarios happens:

The car is stolen. Comprehensive coverage is the only policy that reimburses a policyholder for car theft. Insurance companies will use the car's value at the moment it was stolen in order to provide compensation.

Extreme weather. As recently seen in the United States, weather can wreak havoc. Annually, a huge number of cars are destroyed during hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, hail storms or avalanches. This policy covers environment-related damage.

Collision with an animal . Comprehensive coverage will pay the driver if he hits a car and wrecks his car. Hitting large animals such as moose, horses, cattle can easily total a car. It also covers scenarios when animals attack the car and destroy it.

Vandalism or riots. Even cars parked in relatively safe locations are not spared by people with criminal intents. While graffiti and eggs can be cleaned, scratches, dents, or broken headlights need a visit to a car repair shop and will cost a significant amount of money. In the case of riots, the car can be set aflame and totally destroyed.

"Comprehensive coverage will financially help you if your car is damaged or totaled by events not covered by collision insurance," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

