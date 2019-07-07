(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
31 May 2019
30 June 2019
Shares in Euronext
50 169 049
50 169 049
Theoretical voting rights (1)
77 019 343
77 063 962
Effective voting rights
76 635 711
76 696 315
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
SEB S.A.
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 50 169 049 TVA intracommunautaire FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com
