With nine properties in France, the country marks the biggest Hyatt hotel portfolio in Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly, the ninth Hyatt branded hotel in France. Reminiscent of an 18th-century authentic hamlet, the 211-room property is set along the Nonette River in the historic town of Chantilly. Situated in the tranquil town, only 20 minutes from Charles De Gaulle International Airport and 45 minutes from the center of Paris, the hotel is able to accommodate both business and leisure guests alike.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly," said Charles Guyonnaud, general manager of Hyatt Regency Chantilly. "The hotel's exquisite facilities combined with its peaceful setting provides the ultimate business retreat and relaxation getaway."

Comprised of eight buildings, the hotel offers a scenic setting among lush trees and serves as a venue for hosting a variety of events including weddings, social occasions, exhibitions, meetings, and conferences.

Chantilly is home to many historic attractions including the Domaine de Chantilly, which features the Chateau de Chantilly, the Musée Condé and the intact treasures of the 19th century prince, Henri d'Orléans, Duke of Aumale. Also nearby are the prestigious Chantilly horseracing courses for those with a passion for equestrian sports. Golf lovers will also appreciate the numerous golf courses in the area. Guests will be also able to explore the historical and natural treasures of the region by bike or horseback, taking in the beautiful and tranquil setting of Chantilly.

Guestrooms

The hotel's 211 modern and spacious guestrooms include 14 luxury suites, offering four different suite varieties including one Royal Garden Suite, seven Regency Executive Suites, one Chantilly Suite, and five Regency Suites. Guests staying in suites and Regency Club rooms enjoy additional amenities such as complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and hors d'œuvres.

Dining

Hyatt Regency Chantilly boasts four distinct dining spaces, each brimming with unique features and personalities. The signature restaurant, Nord, showcases time-honored recipes that reflect northern French soul food. Craft, a gourmet restaurant with a spirit of hospitality, is perfect for diners who love shared plates. The restaurant's open kitchen also invites guests to watch as their healthy and seasonal food is prepared. Le Condé is a cozy lounge with an extravagant touch and offers direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace, where a variety of signature punch beverages are served. The Market, open 24/7, offers a large selection of exclusive quality products to grab and go, freshly prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef, Christophe Scheller.

Wellbeing

Guests can relax by visiting the luxury, 12,917 square foot (1,200 square meter) Spa and Beauty Center. The full-service spa offers five treatment rooms, a steam bath, Norwegian- and German-style saunas, a spacious relaxation lounge and an indoor swimming pool. The fitness center also offers state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring that every guest has the opportunity to feel fully rejuvenated.

Meeting and events

With its proximity to Paris and 16,146 square feet (1,500 square meters) of flexible event space, Hyatt Regency Chantilly is the perfect venue for groups of all sizes. The hotel's 5,382 square foot (500 square meter) Regency Ballroom is set within the property's enchanting gardens, making it the perfect venue for a wedding or formal celebration. Additionally, with ten contemporary rooms all fully equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and on-site tech support, the hotel offers everything in one place making it a convenient choice for conferences.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/france/hyatt-regency-chantilly/cdgrc.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

