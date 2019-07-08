Iberia Launches a New Route From Cairo to Madrid

Starting on March 2, 2020, the Spanish airline will offer four flights a week between Madrid and Cairo

MADRID, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending approval by authorities, Iberia will launch a new route from Madrid to Cairo on March 2, 2020.

The Spanish carrier will operate four weekly flights with an A319 aircraft which can accommodate up to 141 customers, distributed in Business and Economy cabins. Iberia will be offering more than 1,100 seats each week in this route.

Flight Schedule

To/From Flight no Days Departs Arrives Madrid-Cairo IB3350 Mon., Wed., Fri.,

Sat. 17:40 4:40 Madrid-Cairo IB3350 Mon., Wed., Fri.,

Sat. 17:40 23:30

Best Flight Connections

The flight schedule will allow Iberia customers flying from Egypt to continue their trip via Madrid airport to other 21 destinations in Spain such as Bilbao, Valencia, Seville, Malaga or Alicante, or Porto in Portugal. They will also be able to fly to 25 cities in the U.S. and Latin America.

To celebrate the launch of this new route, Iberia is offering return tickets from Cairo to Madrid starting at 239 EUR, final price*.

Cairo will become Iberia's seventh destination in the African continent, where it also serves Casablanca, Tangiers and Marrakech in Morocco; Algiers and Oran in Algeria, as well as Dakar in Senegal.

Further information and bookings on iberia.com.

*To be booked until July 15th, 2019 for flights from March 2nd, 2020 until June 10th, 2020 excluding from April 3rd to April 13th, 2020 and from April 30th to May 4th, 2020

About Iberia: Iberia is the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America and it flies to 137 destinations in 48 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of some 140 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport. In 2016 and 2017, Iberia was the world's most punctual airline according to FlightGlobal Incorporating FlightStats, while it was awarded its 4th Skytrax star in 2017. The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance that operates more than 14,000 daily flights to some 1,000 destinations in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit http://grupo.iberia.es.

