MediaZest Plc - Trading Update

8 July 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Trading Update

MediaZest, the AIM quoted creative audio-visual company, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on current trading.

Despite the ongoing difficulties experienced within the UK and the global Retail Sector, new business wins have continued. The Board has prioritised the Group's strategic focus on clients with multiple stores and the potential to roll out MediaZest's audio visual solutions across that estate, generating long term and consistent income. The Group has also focussed on providing a managed service offering around those solutions in order to generate revenue from contracts over multiple years.

This strategy has been particularly effective against the current market backdrop, with recurring revenue contracts worth in excess of £200,000 renewing or being added during the quarter which ran from 1 April to 30 June 2019.

As well as new stores for clients including Lululemon, Kuoni and Tiffany, the Group is pleased to confirm it has added Pets at Home as a client, having provided audio-visual solutions for their new store concepts at Stockport and Chesterfield.

Financial Results for the Year ended 31 March 2019 results

The Group's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019 are expected to be announced before the end of July, following completion of the year end audit.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .