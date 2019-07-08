Alien Metals Limited - Board and Management Changes

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

8 July 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Board and Management Changes

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company, announces the appointment with immediate effect of Bill Brodie Good as an Executive Director (Technical) following the resignation of Peter Taylor from his role of CEO and a director of the Company.

Douglas William ("Bill") Brodie Good, BSc and BA (Hons) has worked in minerals exploration in over 40 countries, across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and SE Asia, since his geological studies and early years in the mining industry in Australia.

Bill has over 25 years' in mineral exploration, working for start-ups, juniors, mid-tier and major (Rio Tinto Mining and other Rio Tinto group companies in a variety of roles) resource companies, as well as 5 years as a principal with SRK Exploration Services Ltd, a leading global mining consultancy group. He has had extensive experience setting up new companies, establishing exploration teams and managing mineral exploration projects throughout Africa, with a specialised focus on francophone African countries, where his spoken and written fluency in French is an essential asset.

He has worked most of the major mineral commodities, including Gold, Base Metals, Iron Ore, Diamonds and Uranium, operating in diverse geological terrains, and in running teams of up to 100 employees.

Bill manages the entire process of field exploration, from area selection and project acquisition, through recruitment, planning and execution of field work and project development. He has the constant drive to advance a good exploration project, and the personal and management skills that are necessary to work effectively with the local population and authorities, whilst advancing the interests of a company's stakeholders and investors. Bill is currently a Director of KBG Consultants Ltd, an exploration consultancy business.

Dan Smith, Chairman commented "As a Board, we thank Peter for his contribution in advancing our Mexican asset portfolio over the past 6 months, which has led to the discovery of promising targets at Donovan 2 in particular. We also welcome Bill to the role of executive director with a clear focus on devising, along with myself, and executing the Company's strategy in Mexico and in looking at new opportunities elsewhere; I look forward to working closely with Bill in identifying suitable opportunities for the Company and its Shareholders."

Disclosures on Douglas William ("Bill") Brodie Good, aged 58:

Current: Past: KBG Consultants Limited SRK Exploration Services Nominee Company Limited SRK Exploration Services Limited Mineral Exploration Services Ltd

Bill has entered into a contract with the Company to provide his services as an executive director as well as a consultancy arrangement that means should his time commitment to the Company exceed 10 days per month, he is due an agreed amount for each additional day worked.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.