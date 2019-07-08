The 'TongXi' concert, a crucial event of The Art of a Spiritual Era Brightens All Living Things: The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition was held on July 1st, 2019 at the Pyramide of Louvre Museum in Paris, France. Hundreds of distinguished guests attended the opening concert by invitation. This event presented a variety of Dachan's works, including his color paintings, lotus ink wash paintings and Zisha teapots over the last ten plus years. These works have been complemented by a video presentation that visitors can experience the world of Buddhism through virtual reality technology. The combination of these two immerse guests in the world of Dachan's creations.

Along with Chinese folk music has been played by five numbers of the British Philharmonic Orchestra, Dachan created a long scroll of poem calligraphy, which was the second time that by utilizing this collaboration to present such spectacular performance after the event at British Museum. Attendees were deeply touched by Dachan's passion of creation and the artistic power of his works which was bringing the event to a climax. All invitees spoke highly of this art event, such a great combination of art works, high-tech video presentation, improvised artistic creation together with famous Chinese and world classic music performances at the Louvre Museum. This event also provided such a great opportunity to enable French audiences to perceive and understand the grandeur, magnificence, beauty, broadness and pleasure of Chinese culture from multiple aspects, levels and perspectives.

On July 2nd, 2019, honorable guests from all over the world gathered and appreciated the exhibition of Dachan a renowned Chinese contemporary artist, at the Headquarters of the UNESCO in Paris. This exhibition presented approximate 30 pieces of Dachan's art works. This is another perfect show of Dachan's works following the exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, South Africa in March 2019.

The Art of a Spiritual Era Brightens All Living Things: The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition is a series of exhibitions showcasing the ink wash paintings and other works of renowned Chinese contemporary artist Dachan. This is a global journey of spiritual culture on a grand scale guided by the theory of unity through art. Exhibitions of these works have already been held in Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa since 2016. These exhibitions have been received massive positive responses.

Dachan's works are rich in content, superbly executed and highly individualistic, and their poetic, calligraphic and pictorial aspects are intimately integrated. With preeminent creativity, Dachan presents the quintessence of Chinese traditional ink wash painting in a contemporary manner, organically integrates the inner spirit of Chinese modern art with a Zen sensibility, uses ink wash methods rooted in Chinese culture to portray the changelessness of life, and rekindles our understanding of nature and life. His works restore a historical aspect to contemporary artistic trends through a keen sense of the times. The unique artistic language and vitality of his works imperceptibly lead viewers to have a positive and joyous outlook on life.

The Art of a Spiritual Era Brightens All Living Things: The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition is a brilliant dialogue between the artist's art and life. Dachan believes in moral self-cultivation through calligraphy and painting. He advocates entering the world of Zen through art, emphasizes inner cultivation, guides his painting with his mind, and has a deep understanding of life. At a time of intense Eastern and Western cross-cultural contact, Dachan is taking this exhibition around the world with the aim of connecting with people who share the same values in hopes that everyone can learn from each and achieve common progress so that together we may spread the essence and beauty of both Eastern and Western culture throughout the world and make a significant contribution to the development of human civilization.

