Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Retail Bond Roadshow Announcement and Notice of Results 08-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 July 2019 Urban Exposure plc Retail Bond Roadshow Announcement and Notice of Results Urban Exposure plc, with the assistance of Peel Hunt LLP, is arranging a series of meetings with sterling fixed income investors on 10, 11 and 12 July 2019 to explore a potential issue of sterling retail eligible fixed rate, senior secured notes, subject to market conditions. Notice of Interim Results Urban Exposure will announce its results for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 on 10 September 2019. The results are expected to be in line with management's expectations. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Peel Hunt LLP Patrick King Scott Beattie Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Group focuses on generating interest and fees from originating loans on its balance sheet, before moving the loans into asset management structures, from which origination and management fee income is generated from institutional investors. The Group therefore services two types of customer: borrowers and capital providers. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/

July 08, 2019 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)