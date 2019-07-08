Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 5 July 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 5 July 2019

Guernsey, 8 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 01 July 2019 and 05 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 5,486 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.17 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 01/07/2019 BATE 49 6.98 342 XLON 134 6.98 935 CHIX 49 6.98 342 TRQX 14 6.98 98 Total 246 6.98 1,717 02/07/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,691 7.14 12,074 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,691 7.14 12,074 03/07/2019 BATE 50 7.14 357 XLON 1,084 7.13 7,728 CHIX 50 7.14 357 TRQX 199 7.14 1,421 Total 1,383 7.13 9,863 04/07/2019 BATE 1,365 7.22 9,852 XLON 0 - - CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,365 7.22 9,852 05/07/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 801 7.30 5,847 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 801 7.30 5,847







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,815,470 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,664,559, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 1 July 2019 and 5 July 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 01/07/2019 XLON 134 6.98 342.02 CHIX 49 6.98 935.32 BATE 49 6.98 342.02 TRQX 2 6.98 13.96 TRQX 12 6.98 83.76 Total 246 6.98 1,717.08 02/07/2019 XLON 599 7.16 4,288.84 XLON 90 7.12 640.8 XLON 250 7.12 1,780 XLON 61 7.06 430.66 XLON 325 7.14 2,320.5 XLON 366 7.14 2,613.24 Total 1,691 7.14 12,074.04 03/07/2019 XLON 1 7.14 7.14 XLON 171 7.12 1,217.52 XLON 87 7.14 621.18 XLON 92 7.14 656.88 XLON 494 7.14 3,527.16 XLON 27 7.14 192.78 TRQX 73 7.14 521.22 TRQX 100 7.14 714 TRQX 26 7.14 185.64 BATE 24 7.14 171.36 CHIX 50 7.14 357 BATE 26 7.14 185.64 XLON 210 7.10 1491 XLON 2 7.18 14.36 Total 1,383 7.13 9,862.88 04/07/2019 XLON 85 7.26 617.10 XLON 708 7.22 5,111.76 XLON 245 7.22 1,768.90 XLON 327 7.20 2.354.40 Total 1,365 7.22 9,852.16 05/07/2019 XLON 126 7.30 919.80 XLON 81 7.30 591.30 XLON 123 7.30 897.90 XLON 127 7.30 927.10 XLON 244 7.30 1781.20 Total 801 7.30 5,847.30



