American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Investing in Real Estate with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / For those investors who are wary of the stock market, there's another potential path to retirement success: real estate. Investing in real estate with a Self-Directed IRA is not as difficult as many might portray it, according to a recent post at American IRA. In the post, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm explains the process of getting started with investing in real estate within a retirement account and answers some basic questions about how to proceed.

The post begins by explaining why real estate can be such a fundamental aspect of a retirement investor's portfolio. Because the stock market is consistent over long periods but not necessarily predictable in the short-term, real estate provides a valid hedge for maintaining a lot of value even in the midst of economic downturns and even crises. In addition, using a Self-Directed IRA for real estate can create a more diversified portfolio, which adds stability to the retirement plan and increases peace of mind for investors who are worried about the markets. That confidence does not have a price tag.

The process of investing in real estate through a Self-Directed IRA, as the post notes, can be surprisingly simple. After opening a Self-Directed IRA, the investor will then open a checking account associated with said IRA. The checking account, set up at the investor's bank, is then the platform "through which you then purchase and manage your investment properties." That can even include using non-recourse loans to enhance the ability to grow the overall value of the retirement account.

"Many people do not realize that there's a completely viable, alternative form of investing for retirement available at their fingertips," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We wanted people to know, with this post, that they can easily open up a Self-Directed IRA with the intent of investing in real estate. The process is not scary or intimidating. It's surprisingly simple."

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC.

