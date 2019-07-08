The 2019 Rolls-Royce Global Supply Chain Conference witnessed Pietro Rosa TBM being awarded the 2018 Trusted to Deliver Excellence award. This prestigious award is presented to suppliers who consistently demonstrate excellence in their work with Rolls-Royce. The awards ceremony took place on May 8th 2019 at the Rolls-Royce Supply Chain Conference held in Derby, United Kingdom.

4th from right: Mauro Fioretti President and CEO Pietro Rosa Group. Rolls-Royce leadership team: Lee Fromson EVP Compressors, Frazer McIntosh Head of M.E. Civil Aerospace, Chris Chorlaton President R-R Civil Aerospace, Alex Hislop SME Compressors, Warwick Mathews Procurement and Installations, Sebastian Resch Ops Director Civil Aerospace, Garry Train Manufacturing Exec Compressors (Photo: Business Wire)

Mauro Fioretti President and CEO of Pietro Rosa Group received the award on behalf of the company from Warrick Mattheus Rolls-Royce EVP Procurement and Installations SCU and Sebastian Resch Operations Director, Civil Aerospace.

The Trusted to Deliver Excellence award is representative of the fundamental collective mindset of the Rolls-Royce leadership team and workforce, capturing the very essence of a business that consistently drives forward to excel in customer satisfaction.

Pietro Rosa TBM has worked with Rolls-Royce for over 25 years on a variety of complex projects for Aero, Marine and Industrial applications, Most recently Pietro Rosa TBM has been supporting the first shipments of the Trent 1000 TEN KN kits destined to support Boeing and other airline customers. The Pietro Rosa TBM and Rolls-Royce teams have collaborated extremely well to achieve the desired goals.

Mauro Fioretti President and CEO of Pietro Rosa Group commented:

"It is both a privilege and an honour to be awarded this mark of recognition by Rolls-Royce, we always feel proud to work with such a great team to a achieve a common goal. Stretch challenges are in our DNA, its what our company thrives on".

