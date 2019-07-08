Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 8
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date: 8 July 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
|Name of scheme:
|Equiniti Investment Account
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/01/19
|To:
|30/06/19
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|2,878,602
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|N/A
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Nil
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|2,878,602
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|2,000,000 ordinary shares
28 March 2013
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|66,872,765
|Name of contact:
|Martin Slade
|Address of contact:
|Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5HA
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7597 1942
SIGNED BY Investec Asset Management Limited - Company Secretary
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
