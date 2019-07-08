The new project was developed under the auspices of an arrangement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and IRENA which supplies concessional loan financing for renewables facilities.The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has inaugurated a 10 MW solar project in Cuba which was part funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD). The project, which was officially opened on Friday, was identified for concessional loan funding by IRENA in 2015 and received $15 million from the ADFD at a 1-2% rate of interest for 20 years. The Cuban project was developed under the second cycle ...

