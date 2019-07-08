Australia's only public ultra-rapid EV charging network has opened the most powerful charging station in the Southern Hemisphere. At the same time it announced a partnership with Yurika and the Queensland state government to manage the 17 fast charging sites that make up the Queensland Electric Super Highway.From pv magazine Australia. Chargefox opened its fourth and largest ultra-rapid charging station on Friday at Westfield Airport West, in Melbourne. The facility, like Chargefox's other sites, is powered by solar and battery storage and offers four 350 kW ultra-rapid fast chargers alongside ...

