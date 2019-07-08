'Temenos is a good choice for banks looking for state-of-the-art business capabilities, forward-looking architecture, and a vendor willing to co-design with them,' states the report

Forrester has recognized Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, as a Leader in its prestigious digital banking report, The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q3 2019. Temenos was cited for its "convincingly broad off-the-shelf capabilities for supporting channel-specific retail, business and corporate banking."

Jost Hoppermann, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester, wrote in the report: "Temenos convinces with rich banking capabilities and architecture [..] The capabilities of Avoka, acquired in 2018, and Temenos Infinity, announced earlier in 2019 and focused on sales support, are both centerpieces of the DBEP. Temenos also has a global go-to-market approach for its DBEP."

'Temenos is a good choice for banks looking for state-of-the-art business capabilities, forward-looking architecture, and a vendor willing to co-design with them,' states Forrester after evaluating the top 13 digital banking engagement platforms against 28 criteria.

According to Forrester, Temenos' functional and architectural road maps are broad and well-structured, and its architecture offers choice for infrastructure decisions. Furthermore, the report says "[Temenos'] existing capabilities and plans for accelerating delivery, testing, and upgrades of the DBEP on-premises and in the cloud are second to none."

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "We are proud to be named a Leader in the Forrester Wave report. We believe our recognition as a leader in this report consolidates our position in the market as the world's No.1 banking software company for digital front office and core banking products. Temenos Infinity can be deployed together with Temenos T24 Transact on a single, cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology platform offering an end-to-end digital transformation or independently with on any third party system. With its open API-first design, Temenos Infinity helps banks connect with a wider ecosystem of financial and non-financial providers as well as the developer community to innovate and bring new products to market faster."

Temenos Infinity has almost 1,000 banking clients and caters for any type of institution, from retail and universal banks to SMEs and corporate banks. Temenos Infinity is a digital banking product focused on customer experience. It solves the problems of acquiring, onboarding, servicing, and retaining customers for banks looking to thrive in an era of open banking.

Temenos was also recently named a 'Global Power Seller' and 'Top Global Player' based on Forrester's Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2019 [1].

1 Don't Select Banking Software Without Understanding The State Of The Banking Platform Market, May 2019, (Forrester Research).

