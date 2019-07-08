Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 1 to 5, 2019 (French only):

Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Date of

transaction Identifying code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

the purchased

shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/07/2019 FR0000121485 14 100 527.7516 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/07/2019 FR0000121485 12 050 527.5692 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/07/2019 FR0000121485 1 880 529.6909 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/07/2019 FR0000121485 2 000 526.7161 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/07/2019 FR0000121485 2 000 523.1159 XPAR TOTAL 32 030 527.4427

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3508f81037f2f828/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-1-to-5-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005299/en/

Contacts:

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com