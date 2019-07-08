Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 1 to 5, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
01/07/2019
FR0000121485
14 100
527.7516
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
02/07/2019
FR0000121485
12 050
527.5692
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
03/07/2019
FR0000121485
1 880
529.6909
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
04/07/2019
FR0000121485
2 000
526.7161
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
05/07/2019
FR0000121485
2 000
523.1159
XPAR
TOTAL
32 030
527.4427
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3508f81037f2f828/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-1-to-5-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
