Photocure announced a global licensing deal for Cevira with Asieris, a China-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Cevira is a non-invasive photodynamic therapy for HPV-related (cervical) diseases and has an SPA in place with the FDA. As part of the agreement, Photocure will receive up to $250m (NOK2.1bn) in potential milestones, including $5m (NOK43m) within six months. Royalties will be tiered and range between 10% and 20%. Asieris is expected to launch a Phase III in China initially, with that study expected to complete in 2022. US and EU development will depend on the results of that study.

